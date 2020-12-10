Ex TPCC treasurer files complaint against V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao after the latter filed a complaint accusing Reddy of ‘taking all the money of Congress party and giving it to the BJP’.

In a statement, the BJP leader demanded that Rao withdraw the complaint and apologise for the same, failing which he would file a defamation case to the tune of Rs 50 crores in court.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had filed a complaint at the Begum Bazar Police Station accusing Ready of not submitting the details of accounts of funds of Congress party.

“Reddy collected a huge sum from party sympathizers and non-resident Indians and even during the Lok Sabha Assembly by-election, but he has not spent anything for the party,” Rao had said while speaking to ANI.

The former TPCC treasurer denied the accusations saying, “An audit is held every year on the expenditure of the TPCC. The financial statements are available at the party headquarters in Gandhi Bhavan. Hanumantha Rao has no locus standi to question me on the financial matters of Congress.”

He also asserted that he has spent huge amounts in the past five years for the Congress from his own pocket and was a regular payee of income tax.

Source: ANI