Ex-U’khand CM Rawat to visit Ghazipur border to support farmers

New Delhi, Feb 7 : It has been over two months since the farmers’ agitation began at the borders of the national capital against the three farm laws. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will also visit the Ghazipur border protest site on Sunday evening to lend his support to the farmers.

Leaders of various parties are also visiting the Ghazipur border to show their solidarity with the farmers protesting there.

Senior Congress leader Rawat will sit on a protest against the farm laws and bring soil, water and flowers from his ancestral village in Almora.

After the violence on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has placed barbed wire on the streets. Rawat would plant flowers at the border and lend his support to the farmers.

On January 28, after the emotional appeal made by Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), farmers from different states across the country had brought water due to which the agitation has received a boost.

