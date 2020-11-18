Ex-Union Minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad resigns from BJP, likely to join NCP

Mumbai: Former Union Minister Jaysingrao Gaikwad resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is likely to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Gaikwad who has sent a resignation letter to the BJP President of Maharashtra State said, “I am willing to work for the party, but the party is not giving me a chance, hence I took this step”.

Political career of Gaikwad

Gaikwad served as a minister in Shiv Sena-BJP government from 1995 to 99. Later, he became the Member of Parliament from Beed.

He also served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet.

In 2004, he joined NCP. However, he returned to the Saffron party in 2010.

Meanwhile, persons close to NCP hinted that Gaikwad will join the party.