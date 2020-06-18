Ex-US Ambassador to UN: Trump asked Xi to help win reelection

In an upcoming book scheduled to release next week authored by former US National Security Advisor and America’s Ambassador, John Bolton, he revealed that Trump requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to help with the 2020 reelection.

In a one-on-one meeting at the June 2019 Group of 20 summit in Japan, Xi complained to Trump about China’s critics. Bolton instead writes that “Trump immediately assumed Xi meant the Democrats.”

The former ambassador writes “He then, stunningly, turned the coversation to the coming US Presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.”

“He turned the conversation to the coming US presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleasing with Xi to ensure he’d win…he stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.”

The increased amount of purchases for help in the election indicates a quid pro quo between the two heads of state. The US President also endorses the building of camps for one million Uighur Muslims whom the Chinese government is persecuting. The 592-page memoir is an indictment of Donald Trump’s administration. That too, from someone who belongs to the same party.