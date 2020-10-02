Ex-US President Jimmy Carter turns 96

Washington, Oct 2 : Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former US President, celebrated his 96th birthday, outliving every other occupant of the Oval Office.

On reaching the milestone on Thursday, Carter, the country’s 39th President, surpassed George H. W. Bush, who died at the age of 94 in 2018, CNN said in a report.

To participate in the celebrations, well-wishers can send him virtual birthday messages through the Carter Center, his non-profit that works to advance human rights worldwide.

But after his birthday last year, he was hospitalized to recover from brain surgery, infections and two falls.

Due to his ill health, Carter was also forced to stop teaching Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, which he had started in 1981 after leaving the White House.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he was forced to cancel some of his planned projects at the Carter Center and with Habitat for Humanity.

Source: IANS

