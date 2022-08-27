Exaggeration of Veer Savarkar in Karnataka school books questioned

Bengaluru: After violence over the removal of Veer Savarkar’s flexes in Shivamogga and opposition to placing his picture next to Lord Ganesh’s idols during Vinayak Chaturthi, the social media is discussing exaggeration of Veer Savarkar in school textbooks.

With this, the textbook revision row has yet again resurfaced in the state. The education department has replaced a lesson from the Kannada textbook for Class 8.

The previous lesson “Blood Group” authored by Vijayamala has been replaced with “Kalavanu Geddavaru” (Those who won against time) lesson by K.K. Gatti. The lesson is the first person account of the author’s visit to Andaman cellular jail where Veer Savarkar was kept.

The writer has also depicted the cell of Veer Savarkar and stated that though Savarkar’s cell did not have any ventilaltion, BulBul birds managed to fly in and Savarkar sat on their wings and touched the earth of motherland every day. The social media campaign says the facts have been exaggerated.

I agree we need to get Savarkar into our school textbooks. But does it have to be done in this hamhanded way? Savarkar himself would have cringed at this description pic.twitter.com/KsOGmPc9eH — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) August 27, 2022

"Savarkar Used to visit homeland and return to Jail sitting on the wings of BulBul bird which entered his Andaman cell which didn't even had any windows"



Photos of a lesson named 'Kaalavannu Geddavaru' allegedly from 8th standard textbook is getting viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/RVXvZmt5ai — Mohammed Irshad (@Shaad_Bajpe) August 26, 2022

This doesn’t sound like it was meant to be a metaphor.

“There was not even a key hole in the cell where Savarkar was incarcerated. But, bulbul birds used to visit the room and Savarkar used sit on their wings and fly out and visit the motherland every day” https://t.co/yTS7w6411m — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Tumakuru University in Karnataka is all set to establish the Research centre on Veer Savarkar, which is likely to create fresh controversy. The syndicate meeting has approved the decision and preparations are on to submit a proposal in this regard to the government, sources explained.