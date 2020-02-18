Exam schedule will get affected for NPR implementation

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Addl. Secretary of School Education has issued a memo on 13th February asking the Commissioner of School Education not to schedule any examination from 1st January 2021 to 15th March 2021 since school staff would be engaged for the completion of Census and NPR.

In this context, instructions issued by Registrar General and Census Commissioner on 30th January 2020 have been quoted. In the memo issued by Dept. of School Education on 13th February 2020, details have been given about Census operations, House listing and NPR.