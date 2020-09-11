Exams for RRB NTPC to be held on Dec 15

Hyderabad: Almost after 1.5 years the Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam dates for Non- Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2019 exam. As per the released scheduled the examination would be conducted from December 15 and shall fill 35277 posts in the organization.

More than 1.5 crore candidates have applied for the exam.The application form for the same was released on February 28, 2019, and the application process started on March 1, 2019. The last date to apply for March 31, 2019.

RRB NTPC 2019: Exam Pattern

The examination will comprise of first stage CBT, Second stage CBT followed by a typing test or Computer-Based aptitude test and finally document verification and medical examination. The first stage CBT and second stage CBT will include subjects- Mathematics, General Awareness and Reasoning, and General Intelligence. The first stage of CBT is just the screening process for the second stage of CBT in which there will be a negative marking of 1/3.

CBT 1 Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Questions Duration of test General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes Maths 30 Reasoning and General Intelligence 30

The second stage of CBT will follow the following pattern listed below. This section will consist of more questions than the previous paper and will have more marks allotted to it.

CBT 2 Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Questions Duration of test General Awareness 50 1 hour 30 minutes Mathematics 35 Reasoning and General Intelligence 35

More related details on RRB NTPC can be checked by candidates on the official site of regional RRBs.