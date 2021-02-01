Excellence Award for Mina Multi-specialty Hospital

Hyderabad: The exemplary services rendered by Mina Multi-Specialty Hospital, Mehdipatnam during the Corona pandemic have been acknowledged and the dedication of its staff was highly appreciated. The hospital has been given the ‘Excellence Award’ from T TV for the year 2020 in acknowledgment of its exemplary services. In a grand ceremony, State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has given the award to the In-charge of the hospital Dr. Sahiba Shakur w/o. Dr. Hidayatullah Khan. Those who were present on the occasion were MD T TV Furqan Ali and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shakur said, “during the lockdown from March 23, 2020, till December 31, 2020, the Gynecologist and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has continuously provided medical services to the ladies. During that period, 1500 new babies were born out of which 60% were delivered through normal delivery and the remaining were done through the operation.”

Speaking about the hygiene, Dr. Shakur said, “Hands of each person was sanitized, testing was done on the main gate for those coming to the hospital for fever, cough, oxygen deficiency and for other symptoms. Suspected Covid-19 positive cases were transferred to Sarojini Hospital. We have not let our services to stop even for a single day during the lock-down period. Luckily, we did not have any unpleasant case or fatality during that period and no life was lost.”

The Home Minister praised the staff of the hospital including Dr. Sahiba Shakur, Dr. Safiya Shaheen, Pediatrician, and Neonatologist D.R. Dr. Sachin Narkhede, Anesthesia and ICU team Dr. Shakeb, Dr. Wajid and Dr. Israr, and others.