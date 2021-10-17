Excess rainwater released from Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam dams

Hyderabad: In the wake of excess water pressure in Nagarjuna Sagar dam, the irrigation officials have opened 10 gates of the dam up to five feet to release 81000 cusecs of water in the low lying areas.

Currently, 1,29,791 cusecs of water are recorded in the dam due to which the dam officials have released the excess quantity of water in the low-lying areas.

The full capacity of the dam is 590 feet which has been reached recently.

It is to be noted that due to the incessant rain in the upper reach areas an extraordinary water level has been recorded in the dam.

Similarly, the water level in the Srisailam project has risen extraordinarily due to which its two gates were opened and the excess water was released in the low-lying areas.

The full capacity of the Srisailam project is 885 feet which has reached its maximum capacity currently.