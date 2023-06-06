“Excited to see you in Jeddah”: Karim Benzema joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad

French-Algerian star Karim Benzema on Tuesday joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid.

35-year-old Karim Benzema has become the latest football player to be attracted to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad published a video clip on Twitter showing Benzema signing a contract for a period of three-years, although the club did not disclose financial details.

In his first exclusive interview as an Al-Ittihad player, which will be published on the club’s social media accounts, Benzema said, “I am excited to see you in Jeddah, a new challenge for me, a new life and I look forward to starting the exercises, and I will do my best to win cups, to score, to highlight my talent, to please the supporters, the club, President and everyone.”

Benzema said in the club’s announcement, “It’s a good league and there are many good players. Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend, which shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress its level. I am here to win, like I did in Europe.”

He continued, “I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. Al-Ittihad Club has an amazing history, incredibly passionate fans and big ambitions in football to be a force in Asia after winning the league.”

He adds, “I’ve been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and have achieved everything in Spain and Europe. Now I feel the time has come for me to take on a new challenge and project.”

Benzema further said, “Every time I visited Saudi Arabia, I felt the warm welcome and love of the game’s supporters and the people.”

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels,” he added.

What next?

Benzema will be unveiled to a crowd in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Ahead of this announcement, the Frenchman bid farewell to his Spanish club, Real Madrid, in a ceremony held at his training ground, which was attended by President Florentino Perez, manager Carlo Ancelotti, and his companions.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Madridistas, After so many years here, the time has come to say goodbye to the club that has become my home, Real Madrid. I have had the privilege of wearing this legendary jersey and of representing this emblematic club.

“Thank you all for the love and support you have given me and provided throughout these years. I say goodbye with a deep feeling of gratitude and an emotional farewell. Go Madrid!”

It is noteworthy that Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 and continued until 2023.

Benzema played 648 matches with Madrid, scoring 354 goals, and also contributed to many coronations and titles for the Spanish capital team, with whom he won the European Golden Ball.