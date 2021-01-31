Excitement, anticipation as Foakes gears up for Test return in India

Chennai, Jan 31 : England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, who started his Test career with a century during England’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2018, but was axed after his form tapered off with the bat in the subsequent series two years back says he is expecting a call-up in the second Test.

The 27-year-old Foakes hasn’t played a Test in two years but his impressive debut with the bat in Sri Lanka two years back prompted the England team management to bring him to India especially as a stop-gap arrangement for the second Test when neither Jos Buttler nor Jonny Bairstow will be available.

Buttler is leaving after the first Test and Bairstow will be available only from the third Test.

“Obviously not playing is not ideal but hopefully at some place I should get a chance… I am in an unusual position. Jos was [originally] supposed to play the first two. I was there as a back-up. I am getting prepared for the first Test but expecting to play the second,” said Foakes while speaking to the media on Sunday.

“It is an unusual position obviously. I found out 10 days back that Jos is playing just the first Test. Originally, I thought I might play the last two… [Now I am] Just trying to prepare as best as I can for the next two weeks. As a back-up keeper you never know what is going to happen – whether it is injury or illness. Having my mind on the first Test but expecting my chance to come in the second,” added Foakes.

The first Test takes place between February 5-9 and the second between February 13-17.

Foakes said that he is looking forward to an opportunity of playing in India.

“I guess all the emotions, few nerves, a lot of excitement, a lot of anticipation. Obviously playing in India — it is incredible to be playing and starting in the line-up in a country that is so passionate. To be able to get an opportunity is amazing. Looking forward to it,” said the wicket-keeper who has played in five Tests. After the three Test matches in his debut series in Sri Lanka, he played two Tests in West Indies in the series that immediately followed. Since then he has just played one ODI.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.