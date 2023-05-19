Exclusive: BIG update on Bigg Boss 17, check premiere date

Mumbai: The sensational and controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is slowly gearing set to make a spectacular return with its highly anticipated 17th season. The show is known for its gripping drama, emotional roller coasters, and unexpected twists, has captivated audiences year after year. With each season bringing fresh faces, the show has become a household name and a favorite topic of discussion among viewers.

We have an exciting update about the show for all the BB fans who are curious to know when the 17th season will kick start.

Inside sources close to the production suggest that the show will follow its tradition and commence its premiere in October, while the casting process for potential contestants is expected to kick off in June or July.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, reliable insiders have revealed that Bigg Boss 17 is on track to premiere soon after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ends. Sources say the second season of the show’s OTT version will begin in June.

BB 17 Casting Process

One of the most intriguing aspects of Bigg Boss is its eclectic mix of contestants, and the casting process for the 17th season is expected to begin in the coming months. According to insiders, the production team is actively approaching potential participants, reaching out to celebrities from various fields to ensure an exciting and diverse lineup.

