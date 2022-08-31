Exclusive: Bigg Boss 16 to begin from THIS date

Mumbai: It’s the time for one of the most-anticipated shows of the year — Bigg Boss. The upcoming 16th season of the controversial captive reality show (Bigg Boss 16) is already creating huge buzz much before its official announcement. Several celebrity names who are likely to take part in BB house this year is are doing rounds on internet.

We have an exciting inside update for all the BB fans who have been waiting to know about the premiere date of the latest season.

Speaking to Siasat.com, our exclusive source close to the show revealed that makers of Bigg Boss 16 are planning to lock either October 8th or 9th as the premiere date and the mentioned dates are falling on Saturday and Sunday. It is to be noted that, Bigg Boss premieres on weekends every year and this year too, makers are going to follow the same pattern.

Earlier, it was reported that the show will begin from 1st October. However, it seems like the makers have now pushed the date. This year, the reality show is likely to have aqua theme this year. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, contestants who have been approached by BB 16 include — Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Akanksha Puri, Karan Patel, Thomas Andrews, among others.

