Exclusive: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 gets its TOP 6

Mumbai: The highly-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has finally started airing on Colors TV from July 2. The show has just completed its first week and is already creating a lot of noise among audience. It is set in Cape Town and is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. 14 Contestants are participating in KKK 12 to win the trophy by performing some gruesome stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Eliminations Updates

Erica Packard became the first contestant to get eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was evicted in Sunday’s episode. And now, fans are waiting for more inside updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Ever since the show started its shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, we have been treating you with exciting inside details about the contestants and their statuses. Recently, we were the first to inform you that, so far, eight contestants have been eliminated from KKK 12, according to the information that we got from our exclusive source.

Apart from Erika, Pratik Sehajpal, Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi have also been evicted from KKK 12. Names of other four contestants are yet to disclosed. It is also being said that Pratik will be returning to the show as a wild card contestant. Considering his massive popularity and confidence, we can expect Pratik in top 6.

After the elimination of eight contestants, it seems like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already got its top 6 finalists. However, their names have not been disclosed yet. We will have to wait till the show to air more episodes to know who will be reaching top 6 and who will be out.

Top 6 Social Media Predictions

Going by the social media buzz and Twitter predictions, the probable top 6 contestants of KKK 12 are —

Rubina Dilaik

Jannat Zubair

Faisal Shaikh

Pratik Sehajpal

Mohit Malik/Nishant Bhat

Sriti Jha

Comment your predictions below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.