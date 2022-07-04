EXCLUSIVE: List of 17 contestants in talks for Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: The controversial captive reality Bigg Boss had managed to entertain the audience not once but twice last year — Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. Makers introduced the digital version last year which was streamed on Voot. The 15th season was right after OTT’s debut season got ended in which Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the show.

While BB OTT 1 was hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss 15 was done by none other than superstar Salman Khan. And now, fans are sitting with the bated breathe for the makers to announce the updates about the season 2 of OTT version and TV’s 16th edition. To increase your level of excitement, we have brought you a list of 17 popuolar celebrities who have been reportedly approached by Bigg Boss makers.

While it is not clear about which celebrity will take part in which version, just have a quick look at the list below.

Arjun Bijlani Munawar Faruqui Divyanki Tripathi Shivangi Joshi Tina Datta Azma Fallah Shivam Sharma Jay Dudhane Munmum Dutta Kat Kristian Jannat Zubair Faisal Shaikh Kevin Almasifar Arushi Dutta Poonam Pandey Baseer Ali Zaid Darbar

It is being said that the talk between makers and a above few celebrities is already on and if things go well we might get to see them in the new seasons of Bigg Boss.

Speaking about the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, buzz has it that TV diva and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan might replace Karan Johar in the new season. Rumours are also rife that either Farah Khan or ‘TejRan’ will be replacing Karan. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Bigg Boss 16.