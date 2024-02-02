Exclusive scoop: Kalki 2898 AD makers angry on Prabhas?

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the superstar of Indian cinema, is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming movie “Kalki 2898 AD”. After the massive success of his last movie ‘Salaar’, the actor is back with another big-budget project that has got everyone excited.

Kalki 2898 AD is a movie that is being made on a grand scale, with a budget of over Rs. 600 crores. The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. With such a talented cast and a huge budget, it is no wonder that fans and industry people are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie.

We have an exclusive scoop from inside the movie set of Kalki. According to our sources, the film’s producers and team seem to be unhappy with the lead actor Prabhas. We hear that the makers are disappointed with the shoot. A lot of scenes are being shot using body doubles, despite the producers paying huge money for Prabhas.

Furthermore, Prabhas is so confident about the box office performance of this project that he is not taking the producer’s concerns seriously. Relevant to mention here that Prabhas has had decent box-office openings for all his projects post the success of Baahubali franchise.

Kalki 2898 AD is expected to break the records of Indian cinema, given its grand scale and the hype surrounding it. Fans and trade people alike are expecting it to be a blockbuster hit. With Prabhas track record of delivering hits, it is no surprise that expectations are sky-high for this movie.