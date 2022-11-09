Exclusive: Two female contestants to leave Bigg Boss 16 this week

Mumbai: Sword of fear looms over contestants in Bigg Boss 16 house as another elimination round nears. The last night’s episode was the ‘nominations special’ as we saw housemates performing a task to save themselves from the danger zone.

Being the captain of the house, Abdu Rozik got a chance to save his friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia from elimination this week. Contestants who got nominated for the upcoming eviction round are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 Double Eliminations

It is being said that makers are planning for a double elimination this week. According to our exclusive sources, Sumbul and Gori might walk out of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 this week. “Despite being one of the most talked about contestants of BB 16, Sumbul is failing to reach the expectations of the audience. On the other hand, Gori’s gameplay too is not up to the mark, according to loyal viewers,” the source said. Priyanka has very less chance of getting evicted from the show.

However, there is no official confirmation on it yet and we will have to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to air to see which unlucky contestant will bid adieu to BB 16.

