Executive Engineer hit with pistol butt in Delhi

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 5th August 2020 8:05 pm IST
Executive Engineer hit with pistol butt in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 : An executive engineer was hit with the butt of a pistol by a beldar (worker) after an argument in the MCD office at Gulmohar Park in Hauz Khas on Wednesday afternoon.

After a call was made to the Police Control Room a police team rushed to the spot. Executive Engineer Sunil Gehlot told the police that a beldar identified as Manoj Mandal came to his office with some complaint and started arguing with him.

Thereafter, he took out a pistol and tried to fire but the gun misfired.

“He hit the engineer with the butt of the pistol and managed to run out. However, while running outside he fired in the air. An empty cartridge was also found there,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.

A case under Section 307 IPC and 27/54/59 under the Arms Act has been registered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close