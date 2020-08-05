Executive Engineer hit with pistol butt in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 : An executive engineer was hit with the butt of a pistol by a beldar (worker) after an argument in the MCD office at Gulmohar Park in Hauz Khas on Wednesday afternoon.

After a call was made to the Police Control Room a police team rushed to the spot. Executive Engineer Sunil Gehlot told the police that a beldar identified as Manoj Mandal came to his office with some complaint and started arguing with him.

Thereafter, he took out a pistol and tried to fire but the gun misfired.

“He hit the engineer with the butt of the pistol and managed to run out. However, while running outside he fired in the air. An empty cartridge was also found there,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.

A case under Section 307 IPC and 27/54/59 under the Arms Act has been registered.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.