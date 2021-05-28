Exempt lawyers from lockdown restrictions, HC to T’gana govt

Hyderabad: A petition has been submitted in Telangana High Court seeking exemptions for the lawyers from lockdown restrictions.

The high court is hearing the petition filed by a lawyer Jayant Jayasurya. The petitioner told the HC that the lawyers in other states are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

The petitioner said in his petition that due to the lockdown restrictions the lawyers in Hyderabad city is facing great difficulties.

He requested the high court to issue instructions to the police not to create hurdles in the travel of the lawyers as their offices are located away from their homes.

The HC has instructed the Attorney General to appraise the police officials of the High Court’s rulings.

The Attorney General, however, has sought time and told the High Court that he will inform the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The High Court told the Attorney General to also include the Chief Secretary as respondent.

Meanwhile the High Court has told the petitioner to wait till the government’s reply.

Court posted the matter for hearing on May 31, 2021.