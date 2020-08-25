“Exempt motor vehical tax,” Owasi writes to KCR

Nearly six lakh workers associated to Transport industry lost their livelihood due to COVID: Owasi

By Hussain Saify Published: 25th August 2020 9:29 pm IST

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday requested to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for an exemption from the Motor Vehicle tax during the lockdown period over COVID.

Owaisi said that the transport industry is on the verge of collapse leaving around 6 lakh people unemployed. He added, though the country is under Unlock phase three and relaxing several lockdown norms, Telengana is still under an undeclared lockdown.

 “The travel industry suffered huge losses in the absence of regular business. The operators somehow managed the necessary expenses and also retained the staff by paying those remunerations even for the lockdown period. The transport operators contribute a huge amount of revenue to the state’s economy every year and employ nearly 6 lakh people directly and indirectly. But today the operators are not in a position to pay the MV tax,” Owasi said.

