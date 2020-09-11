Exercise, diet helped me recover from Covid-19: Goa CM

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 8:29 pm IST
Exercise, diet helped me recover from Covid-19: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 11 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, on Friday said pranayam, exercise and diet have helped him recover from the deadly viral infection.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference here, Sawant said that he was asymptomatic and would be in home isolation till September 17.

“I felt mild symptoms on September 1 on account of which I took a test and was found positive the very next day. But other than fever and body ache for one day, I had no other symptoms,” the Chief Minister said.

“Many people have opted for home isolation and I also did the same. From my own experience, I can say that if one maintains a regular diet, regular exercise and pranayama will helped the person recover from the disease,” Sawant added.

READ:  Govt can't violate its 2018 circular in Chardham project: SC

The Chief Minister, who is also a qualified doctor of alternative medicine, recommended that patients who need post Covid care, should “perform regular pranayam, drink ample liquids and maintain a good diet”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close