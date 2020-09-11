Exercise, diet helped me recover from Covid-19: Goa CM

Panaji, Sep 11 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, on Friday said pranayam, exercise and diet have helped him recover from the deadly viral infection.

Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference here, Sawant said that he was asymptomatic and would be in home isolation till September 17.

“I felt mild symptoms on September 1 on account of which I took a test and was found positive the very next day. But other than fever and body ache for one day, I had no other symptoms,” the Chief Minister said.

“Many people have opted for home isolation and I also did the same. From my own experience, I can say that if one maintains a regular diet, regular exercise and pranayama will helped the person recover from the disease,” Sawant added.

The Chief Minister, who is also a qualified doctor of alternative medicine, recommended that patients who need post Covid care, should “perform regular pranayam, drink ample liquids and maintain a good diet”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.