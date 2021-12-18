Exhibition society set to start numaish in Hyderabad on Jan 1

Hyderabad: Numaish which was suspended after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is finally set to begin in Hyderabad on January 1, 2022. It will continue till February 15, 2022.

The All India Industrial Exhibition Society has decided to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocol at the venue of the Numaish i.e., Exhibition Ground, Nampally. Currently, the construction of stalls is going on, Telangana Today reported.

Secretary All India Industrial Exhibition Society Aditya Margam has been quoted saying that the entire premises of the exhibition will be sanitized daily apart from strict implementation of mask rule.

In order to follow COVID-19 guidelines, the number of stalls allowed in the upcoming exhibition has been reduced, he added.

Demand to cancel Numaish due to Omicron

Recently, a Hyderabad-based advocate, Khaja Aijazuddin has petitioned various governmental departments seeking cancellation of permission to the Exhibition Society to conduct Numaish in the city due to the threat of Omicron.

On Friday, Telangana director of public health G Srinivasa Rao informed the public that the tally of Omicron cases in the state has climbed to 9. Out of them, one travelled to West Bengal after boarding a connecting flight from Hyderabad Airport on December 12.

Numaish in Hyderabad

Every year, the society conducts numaish in Hyderabad from January 1 to February 15. However, it was not conducted after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 40,000 people used to visit the expo daily.