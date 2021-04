Abu Dhabi: Bangladeshi expat won Dh10 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi riffle draw. The draw was held on Saturday.

As per a report in Khaleej Times, the winner, Shahed Ahmed Moulvifaiz had bought the ticket bearing number 008335. He lives in Al Ain.

Moulvifaiz who hails from Chittagong in Bangladesh wants to build home in the city. He also wants to bring his wife, three sons and daughter to the UAE.

Another person, Raman Nambiar Mohan, Indian expat won Dh5 million in the same draw.