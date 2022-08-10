Expats still permitted to stay outside Kuwait for more than 6 months

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 10th August 2022 2:33 pm IST
Expats still permitted to stay outside Kuwait for more than six months
Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government’s decision to allow expatriates with residency visas to stay outside the country for more than six months is still in effect, local media reported.

Expatriates are also allowed to renew their residence permits while outside Kuwait.

This decision to continue with the exemption will be valid until further announcement.

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry had made this exemption for expatriates during the COVID-19 pandemic as expatriate arrivals into Kuwait were suspended for fear of the spread of the virus.

However, as per media reports, only domestic workers are not allowed to stay outside Kuwait for more than six months, unless the sponsor applies for an exception for them.

Foreigners make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

