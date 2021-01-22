Expected schedule of SSC exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: SSC exams in Telangana State are likely to begin on May 17, 2021, whereas the first and second formative assessments are expected to be held by March 15 and April 15 respectively.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department of Telangana State, SSC exams are scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26.

Schools in Telangana to reopen on Feb 1

Meanwhile, schools in Telangana State will reopen for students from February 1. Summer vacation will be from May 27 to June 13.

The proposed schedule has been sent to State Government and the department is waiting for the nod.

The Department has also made it clear that in this academic year, no student will be stopped from appearing in the examination on the grounds of minimum attendance criteria.

As per the department’s calculation, there are 204 working days in the present academic years as the online classes had begun on September 1 last year.

Telangana Inter exams likely to begin on May 3

Lockdown due coronavirus pandemic has also impacted the academic calendar of intermediate courses.

As per the Hans India report, the inter exams in Telangana State are likely to begin on May 3.

The offline classes of intermediate courses are scheduled to start on February 1. The classes of inter first and year courses will be held on alternate days.