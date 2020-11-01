Expedite cases against Tytler, Kamal Nath: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Nov 1 : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Sunday requested the Union Home Ministry to expedite the cases registered against senior Congress leaders, including Jagdish Tytler and Kamal Nath, saying the victims of the 1984 massacre were still awaiting justice.

In a statement here, the SAD President also expressed solidarity with the victims of the November 1 to 4 massacres, and said the party would continue to stand with them and fight to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific crime should be brought to justice.

Badal said even though witnesses had stepped forward to testify against Tytler and Kamal Nath, they were successful in delaying their prosecution which was very unfortunate.

“Recently, senior journalist Sanjay Suri, who had witnessed Nath leading a mob indulging in mass killings of Sikhs, tweeted that he had written to the SIT to offer evidence as a witness but was never called for the same.”

Badal also took on the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government, saying it was hand in glove with the Congress party and always tried to weaken the prosecution proceedings against Congress leaders accused of being involved in the genocide.

He said even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trying to befool the Sikh community with claims of being sympathetic to the cause of the victim families.

“The truth is that Kejriwal is refusing to give government jobs to the next of kin of massacre victims despite the fact that a decision to this effect was taken by the Delhi Cabinet earlier. Kejriwal is refusing to implement this decision even though the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) took up this issue in the high court which asked the Delhi government to look into the matter,” he added.

Source: IANS

