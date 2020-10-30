Expedite construction of greenfield airport in Himachal: CM

Shimla, Oct 30 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday directed the authorities to expedite formalities for the construction of a greenfield airport in Mandi district and expansion of the airports in Kangra and Shimla.

Presiding over a review meeting here, Thakur said land measuring 2,936 bigha has been identified for construction of the greenfield airport at Nagchala. The site clearance has been obtained in January.

He said the Ministry of Civil Aviation in November 2019 allowed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to go ahead with a 2,100-metre runway in the first phase. However, the state would acquire land for the runway up to 3,150 metres for the next phase.

For this, the state had signed a memorandum of understanding for development and operation of this airport with a joint venture company on January 15.

The Chief Minister said as per estimates a total expenditure of Rs 7,448 crore would be incurred on the airport.

The proposed airstrip would require channelization of the Suketi rivulet.

For the expansion of the airport in Gaggal near Kangra, the Chief Minister said 1,780 bigha of land has been identified for operation of A-320 type of aircraft. The cost of land acquisition and allied activates would be Rs 3347.18 crore.

About the expansion of the Jubbarhatti airport near Shimla, the Chief Minister said that the Union Civil Aviation Minister in November 2019 had agreed to provide funds for expansion of the runway by 300 metres.

For this, land measuring 182 bighas has been identified. He said a proposal for the social impact assessment has been submitted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.