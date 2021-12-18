Expedite employees division with new zonal system: CM tells Collectors

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today directed the Collectors and officials to complete the division of employees as per new zonal system. At a conference with collectors and other top officials of the districts at Pragathi Bhavan here with Ministers and officials K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed about government schemes, paddy procurement, new crops, steps to alternative crops and employees division with options and others.

KCR instructed that the process of employees’ division has to be completed at the earliest. The collectors should take all steps by December 20 to complete the allocation of the employees in the districts, he said, adding that in seven days the entire process has to be completed.

By December end the division of the employees should be completed, KCR said. If wife and husband are the employees they must be allowed to work at the same place and provide employment to the youth, KCR directed the collectors.

As per the options taken by the employees and their spouses the process should complete transfers. With new districts local youth and talent will get jobs and employment and steps are on for improved services.

The CM said that the employees division to the districts and at state level will help smooth and speedy governance at rural level with new districts came into force. We have created new districts to ensure that the services reach the remote and rural areas in less time and speedy manner, KCR said.

KCR stated that the collectors should file a report on the same to ensure that development programs are implemented in a smooth manner as per the new zonal system. The CM said that the new zonal system is to be implemented to shift the employees as per their options taken by them.

Since the President Ramnath Kovind has given his assent to the zonal system of Telangana state the collectors should expedite the process of shifting the employees. The officials informed that the employees have taken their options to shift from one place to other and a zonal system is to be implemented.