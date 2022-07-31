Expedite land acquisition for 3 airports in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy on Saturday wrote to Telangana chief Minister K Chandrashekar rao requesting him to clear obstacles and complete the process of land acquisition for the development of three airports in the state.

The Secunderabad MP was referring to the letter written by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the chief minister dated October 6, 2021, where he addressed issues of infrastructure development in the state. He had requested cooperation from the state to enable commercial flights from Warangal, Adilabad and Jakranpally.

Also Read Telangana: Students suffer food poisoning in Mahboobabad gurukul

Reddy claimed that the state’s failure in responding to the centre’s request has created a hindrance to Telangana’s progress.

For the development of the Warangal airport, the minister said that there was a need to acquire 27.7 acres of land in the first phase and 333.86 in the second.

The minister added that several bottlenecks were to be removed to develop airports in Adilabad and Jankranpally.

He added that overall 122 acres of land were required in the first phase and 175 acres in the second phase for the Adilabad airport and there was a need to acquire 510 acres in the first phase and 235 acres in the second phase in Jankranpally.