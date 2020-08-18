Expedite results of DU students admitted to foreign varsities: HC

New Delhi, Aug 18 : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi University to expedite the results of final year graduation students who may have obtained admissions to postgraduate studies in foreign universities.

“It (DU) shall also create a separate e-mail ID to enable students to submit their requests and relevant details of the foreign University in question for the Delhi University to send a request letter for granting provisional admission to the concerned student with an assurance that the results would be communicated at the earliest,” said a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad.

The order was in continuation of the court’s Monday directive, which told the university to set up the email ID within a week. The DU was further told to publicise the information regarding this on its website and duly copy it to all the colleges.

The division bench’s order came after it was informed by DU’s counsel that a single judge bench, had on July 7, passed an order relating to results of students who were obtaining admission in postgraduate courses in foreign universities.

At this, the bench pulled up the varsity for not informing it of this order, and also for submitting on Monday that results cannot be expedited because they are graded.

Meanwhile, DU’s counsel on Tuesday said that if a student applies for a confidential result, it may be sent to prospective PG college.

Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, appearing for the varsity, also conceded that there was an error on their part but it was bona fide and that they shall abide by the directions issued in para 13 of the July 7 order passed by the single judge bench.

In the July 7 order, a bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh had directed: “Insofar as undergraduate courses are concerned, where students may obtain admission to postgraduate courses in foreign universities, students may write an e-mail to the Dean (Examinations) informing him of the said admissions, in which case, efforts would be made to expedite the results of such courses. The said emails may be sent by the earliest at dean_exam@du.ac.in.”

Earlier on Monday, the court had directed the Delhi University to file an affidavit indicating the cut-off date by which the results will be declared for all streams of final year courses.

