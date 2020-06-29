Expedite Yamuna cleaning: Sharma to officials

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma on Sunday directed the officials to expedite the work to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna river.

To ensure clean Yamuna, the capacity of Masani STP and Yamuna TTRO plants is being enhanced by 50 MLD by investing Rs 480 crore, he said.

The officers have been asked to expedite the work related to the clean Yamuna project and no drainage water should be discharged directly into the river, Sharma said.

He said the officials have also been instructed to ensure completion of the work related to desilting and cleanliness of ghats prior to the rainy season.

Sharma also said the officials of the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority and the Nagar Nigam Mathura Vrindavan have been instructed to complete the developmental work of main streets of Vrindavan by June 30.

