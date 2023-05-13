Expensive homes of 10 south Indian stars in Hyderabad, Chennai

Mumbai: Various South Indian actors are getting popular across India and a few of them have made their debut in Bollywood too. The rising popularity of these actors have made them eligible to get Hindi and pan-India projects and opportunities to endorse various brands at national level which has led to the hike in their fee. Nowadays, most of the South Indian stars have hiked their fee for playing roles in films, endorsing brands or performing at any event.

Yes, rising popularity has helped various stars to accumulate huge wealth and here is the list of South Indian stars who own expensive homes.

Multicrore Homes Of South Indian Stars

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One of the most popular actresses of Indian origin who came from the South is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has reportedly purchased a duplex flat worth Rs 7.8 crore at the posh Jayabheri Orange County, in Hyderabad. Apart from this, Samantha also owns a lavish multi-crore house in Jubilee Hills where she currently resides. It is reportedly worth Rs 100cr!

2. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun loves Hyderabad. The actor gained popularity pan-Indian before playing lead roles in Pushpa but after Sukumar’s this film, he has become a global star. He owns a home which is worth Rs 100 crore. Yes, Allu Arjun stays in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad which is among top costly areas of the city.

3. Dhanush

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, professionally known as Dhanush is one of the South Indian actors who has also worked in Bollywood films. He reportedly stays at a four- storey house in Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore. Isn’t it too costly?

4. Kamal Hassan

Popular actor Kamal Hassan who is admired for his acting skills from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is one of the highest paid actors of India. He has two apartments in Chennai that cost reportedly Rs 19.5 crore.

5. Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth is the top South Indian actor. His acting skills are really unmatchable and is among the richest actors of India. The actor reportedly stays in Poes Garden, Chennai and his luxurious home is worth Rs 35 crore.

6. Akkineni Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni at their Hyderabad home (Instagram)

This South Indian star has his own impact upon audiences. He has accumulated huge wealth over the years by playing different roles in a number of films. Nag lives in Hyderabad and his home is worth Rs 42 crore.

7. Prabhas

Prabhas (Instagram)

Prabhas is one of the finest actors of India currently. He rose to popularity after Baahubali: The Beginning. His palatial home in the City Of Nizams costs Rs 60 crore.

8. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda (Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda is among the South Indian stars who are predicted to make their debut in Bollywood as he is becoming popular day by day. He stays in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and his home is worth Rs 15 crore.

9. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu’s Hyderabad home (Instagram)

Mahesh Babu’s looks and acting skills are really amazing. He is one among the South Indian actors who enjoys his fanbase in North India too. The actor lives in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and as per various reports his home is worth Rs 28 crore.

10. Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela (Instagram)

RRR star Ram Charan might be seen in a Hollywood project soon. The actor is among the top highest-paid actors of India. It is reported that Ram Charan lives in a home which is worth Rs 30 crore.