Expert panel recommends granting approval to Russia’s COVID vaccine Sputnik V in India

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO took up the application of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories seeking emergency use authorization for Sputnik V.

By PTI|   Updated: 12th April 2021 4:12 pm IST
Moscow : A shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is shown before its use in Moscow, Russia.

New Delhi: An expert panel of India’s central drug authority has recommended granting approval to the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country with certain conditions, sources said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday took up the application of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories seeking emergency use authorization for Sputnik V.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will take a final call on the recommendation. If approved, it will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India.

The vaccine would be imported from Russia for emergency use in the country, they said.

In September last year, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given the emergency use authorization for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button