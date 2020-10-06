Experts fear second wave of coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Experts have warned against second wave of coronavirus in Hyderabad city. As several cities of the European countries like UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany have witnessed rise in Covid-19 cases after three months, similarly June/July like situation may occur in October and November in Hyderabad, say experts.

Hence doctors and experts have advised people not to shun preventive measures. They asked the people to wear masks and use sanitisers when they go out. Besides this, they are also advised to wash hands thoroughly with soap.

They said the situation is not good in some districts of Telangana. People are travelling from city to districts and districts to the city in large numbers daily. This way virus can again enter into the city and situation may become worse. Vaccine may come to market in March next year. Till then residents need to take precaution.

Cases have dropped in GHMC limits and number of fatalities has also come down. Seeing this people have become less fearful and not taking preventive measures like use of masks and sanitisers. Experts say that virus has not died, it is among us. Still dozens of cases are being reported in the city. More than 10000 tests are being done in Hyderabad on daily basis out of them several are found positive. Many people are approaching hospitals with Covid like symptoms like fever, cold, cough. Elderly people and people with diabetes and hypertension must be very careful.

According to experts, there are nearly 30000 active cases in the state and one person can transmit the disease to 3 people. This way 90000 more people can contract virus. Hence they urged residents to take all precautions and prevent virus from spreading.