Explainer: How to file a complaint of cyber fraud in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Cybercrimes have been a rising issue in the country with a 3.7 percent rate of crime, per lakh population in 2020. The last two years, 2019 and 2020 have witnessed a higher number of cybercrimes as compared to 2018, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state of Telangana has recorded 5024 cybercrimes, per lakh population, out of which, 2533 cases have been recorded in Hyderabad at a crime rate of 32.9 percent.

Taking note of the same, the Telangana police in February announced that “cyber warriors” have been appointed at police stations across the state to fight cybercrimes.

The Director-General of Police launched a week-long training programme for 1,988 officials selected as ‘cyber warriors’. Two ‘cyber warriors’ were assigned to each police station in rural areas while three officers were assigned to each police station in semi-urban areas. However, in each of the police stations coming under police commissionerates or cities, five cops will be trained as ‘cyber warriors’.

The police have also launched a helpline and website for victims of cybercrimes. One can dial 155260 to register a complaint or log on to their website by following the steps below: