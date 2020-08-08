Explosion in cracker unit in Amritsar

Amritsar: An explosion took place in a cracker unit at Iban-Kala village on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday, police said.

There was no loss of life in the incident, they said, but the building housing the cracker unit was completely damaged and the entire stock of crackers was gutted in a fire.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said, adding that a short circuit was believed to be the reason behind the incident.

Nobody was present at the cracker unit at the time of the explosion, the police added.

Source: PTI