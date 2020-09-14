Explosives detected, defused in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Sep 14 : Security forces on Monday detected explosive device planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district which was later defused, police sources said.

The explosives were found by the road opening party (ROP) of the army on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Pattan area.

“It was later defused by the bomb disposal squad which was immediately called in to avert what could have been a major tragedy,” the police sources said.

Explosive devices are planted by militants on roads and highways to target the convoys of the security forces and also the cavalcades of VIPs.

ROPs of security forces, including the army and the paramilitary forces are moved out each day with the first light to secure the passage of security forces and the VIPs across Kashmir.

The ROPs are equipped with electronic equipment and accompanied by sniffer dogs, who immediately spot any explosives planted.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.