Expo 2020 Dubai: Etihad, Emirates, hotels to offer free ‘Expo 2020’ tickets

Abu Dhabi: As expo 2020 Dubai approaches, several hotels and airlines in the UAE have launched deals to help residents and visitors experience the long-awaited world fair.

The expo, which starts on October 1, will last for six months. The Expo 2020 will feature more than 190 country pavilions as well as themed exhibitions. It will also have 200 dining venues and up to 60 shows a day.

Etihad

The Abu Dhabi based Etihad airways is offering free ‘Expo 2020’ entry tickets to Abu Dhabi passengers. This means all guests travelling into or via Abu Dhabi until March 31, 2022, will get complimentary tickets.

“Visitors can enjoy a visit to Expo and also explore the incredible tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country has to offer,” said Etihad in a statement.

To claim tickets, passengers can register on the Etihad Airways website, providing their name, email and booking reference number. Tickets will be emailed to customers, effective from Thursday, September 30.

Emirates

The Dubai based Emirates airlines said it will give free passes to those passengers who book flights between October 1, and March 31.

One free pass will be provided for each person per booking, with the option to choose which day they want to experience the event. Those who are in transit will also be able to avail the offer.

To claim the free pass, passengers must enter their details on the Emirates website, and tickets will be sent to them via email. If a flight is canceled or dates changed, the day pass is no longer valid. Passengers will have to claim a new flight by entering new flight details.

FlyDubai

Dubai-based Flydubai has also announced the complimentary one-day ticket.

The offer is valid on economy class and business class tickets, where travelers can visit Expo 2020 Dubai on any day of their choosing. A one-day ticket is available for each passenger in the reservation.

Hotels and Resorts

The Address Hotels + Resorts in Dubai, which is part of the Emaar hospitality group, is also offering free tickets. Guests who book a minimum one-night stay at Address Hotels & Resorts between October 1 and March 31 will be eligible for this deal.

Vida Hotels and Resorts in Dubai is also offering complimentary tickets for the Expo 2020.