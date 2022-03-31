Expo 2020 Dubai grand finale today; here’s how netizens bid adieu

Abu Dhabi: As the six-month mega event—Expo 2020 Dubai’s grand finale is being marked on Thursday, netizens express their sadness.

Expo 2020 Dubai, is the first international exhibition organized in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured of an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai has fulfilled its commitment to draw between 22.9 million and 25.4 million visits, which has brought together 192 countries and institutions under one roof in the past six months.

To make the finale of the world fair an amazing event, a beautiful fireworks display, performances by great artists from all over the world and air shows have been arranged as the curtains come down on Expo this evening.

Here’s how netizens bid adieu

6 Months of great moments but a lifetime of remembrance #Expo2020 2022-3-31 — Aisha🍃 (@BSHNENO) March 31, 2022

Farewell to the wonderful pavilions, the storytelling, the performances, smiles and laughters, the cheers and crowds and the immersive projections on Al Wasl dome. I will always be grateful for an insightful journey full of experience.2/3#Expo2020 #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/wFatoVtiuR — Fatima (@fatimaab_1) March 31, 2022

فخورة ببلادي وشعبي 🇦🇪 وعسى الله يديم علينا الازدهار والتطور وشكرا لكل من ساهم وشارك في اكسبو 2020 من متطوعين وقائمين من جميع الدول الله يعطيكم العافية وجهودكم واضحة ومشرفّة ❤️



#Expo2020 — HS (@hs32020) March 31, 2022

Today is the last day of #Expo2020 🥺💔



These 6 months were filled with so many memories ! ❤️#Expo2020Dubai — 𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗔 🇵🇰 (@i_usama97) March 31, 2022

We are at the end of the line of #Expo2020Dubai – its been a wild and strange living organism and I am sad to see it go. #Expo2020 #mydubai pic.twitter.com/jSmwR2AMDn — Altamash Urooj (@AltamashUrooj) March 31, 2022

آخر يوم ل #Expo2020 💔 ، جداً حزين على فراق هذا الحدث العظيم الذي سيظل خالداً في قلوبنا و ذاكرتنا. — ENG. Ahmed AlShamsi (@_ahalshamsi) March 31, 2022

Last day of #Expo2020 and this is how Dubai was treated this morning. Dawn of a new era. God Bless #Dubai pic.twitter.com/pBaMBxYh9G — Harsh Truth (@HarshVsingh) March 31, 2022

شكراً من القلب ❤️

وكلمات الشكر لا تفي لكل من:

▪️ سهر على راحتنا

▪️ وتطوع لخدمتنا

▪️وعمل لنجاح الحدث #العالمي

وساهم وحضر أو فكر يحضر وما حالفه الحظ

شكراً شكراً أولاً وأخيراً لله رب العالمين وشكراً للشيوخ للكرام حفظهم الله ورعاهم #اكسبو2020



Last day #Expo2020

#Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/WuecVQCyDf — علي الحميري (@AA_Alhamiri) March 31, 2022

في اخر شفت لي وبعد 180 يوم من العمل التطوعي في #Expo2020 المعرض الدولي الكبير والذي قدمته بلادي ودبي الحبيبة بشكل خاص بشكل ليس له مثيل ولانظير ؛ لدي حقيقة كثير من المشاعر التي تخالجني ؛ تجربة كانت مثرية لي جدا على الصعيد الشخصي أشكر من خلالها قيادتنا الرشيدة على إتاحة الفرصة لنا — عَـلـيٌّ 🇦🇪 (@ABH_BB) March 31, 2022