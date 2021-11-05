Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion visitors reach 2 lakh in a month

Abu Dhabi: The Indian pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai, has reached two lakh visitors within a month of the event, said union minister for commerce and industry, Piyush Goyal.

Goyal on Thursday took to Twitter to share the news. “Another milestone achieved, India Pavilion @Expo2020Dubai crosses 2,00,000+ footfall mark,” he tweeted.

He also urged the people to visit and explore the grand display of India at Dubai Expo as “it showcases our rich heritage and futuristic aspirations as a thriving hub full of limitless possibilities”.

“October was a great success for the Indian pavilion and we hope that the number of visitors will continue to rise in the coming months,” said Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai and deputy commissioner general for India.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, the India pavilion recorded over 11,000 visitors, the highest footfall in a single day. Visitors were enthralled with a series of delightful events and performances, as the India pavilion celebrated Diwali, India at Expo 2020 reported.

The month of October at the India pavilion also witnessed a variety of cultural activities during Dusshera and Navratri celebrations. It included folk dances, storytelling and music for numerous visitors and dignitaries.

The ongoing Diwali celebrations at the pavilion consist of colourful installations, lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers and performances by leading artists such as Salim-Sulaiman, Dhruv and Rooh bands from India and Dubai.

Watch here Diwali celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai