Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Saudi Arabia pavilion ‘state of art’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia inaugurated its state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, which will showcase the Kingdom’s heritage, while Saudi Arabia celebrates its 91 years of greatness and ambitions, the Saudi National Day.

The foldable rectangular front of the sloping wing reaches which makes for a delightful optical illusion. The building, a 68 square-meter, curved LED screen greets visitors as they embark on a technology-enabled journey through five ecosystems, hinting at the Kingdom’s natural spaces, beautiful coasts, vast deserts, surrounding seas, and high mountains.

Along with business opportunities and tourism, culture and nature, Saudi Arabia has a lot to offer in its 13 unique regions – including five UNESCO World Heritage Sites – and the pavilion enables visitors to get a first look at a fascinating destination that has yet to be discovered.

The inauguration of the pavilion was attended by the vice-chairman of the oversight committee of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri; Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UAE, Turkey Al-Dakhil; the commissioner-general of the Saudi pavilion, Hussain Hanbazazah; and ambassadors from GCC countries, and officials and cultural figures from around the world.

Visitors can enjoy a wonderful mirror and be entertained during the day by many outdoor shows, and an immersive experience in a majestic spectacle at night.

Visitors will have a different view each time they visit the Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Twitter

Monthly shows will cover discussions on urban redesign, women’s empowerment, the power of art, musical performances, comedy, acrobatics, and magic.

Photo: The National News

Photo: The National News

Photo: The National News

Photo: The National News

Photo: Gulf News