Expo 2020 Dubai: Muslim World League launches exhibition on lives of prophets

Abu Dhabi: The Muslim World League pavilion has launched an exhibition on the lives of the prophets at Expo 2020 Dubai. “The Prophets As If You See Them” is the first and largest of its kind and carries a major global civilized message.

The exhibition also focuses on the life of Prophet Muhammad and presents his journey in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and then Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

During the exhibition’s activities, the biography of twenty-five prophets and messengers, who are mentioned in the Holy Qur’an, will be presented.

It lists the biography of the prophets in five languages—Arabic, English, French, Hebrew and Indonesian.

The narration is characterized by an interactive style that brings the visitor closer to the prophets and introduces their names, titles, attributes, character, childhood, places where they were sent, and the books that were revealed to them.

Photo: Muslim World League

The narration also deals with the relatives of the prophets and their people, in addition to the miracles of these prophets, their languages and their morals.

The second floor of the pavilion contains models of Makkah and Madinah, among other exhibits.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo 2020 Dubai is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, since the establishment of the exhibition in 1851, as the UAE succeeded in 2013 in obtaining the right to implement the International Expo in Dubai, and it was scheduled to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Expo 2020 Dubai started on October 1, 2021, and will last for 6 months, ending on March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 welcomes more than 2 million visitors from 185 different nationalities

Expo 2020 Dubai managed to maintain the top spot of global interest during its fifth week of launch. Expo 2020 Dubai has received more than 2 million visitors since its inception, registering 2.35 million visitors from 185 different nationalities around the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai witnessed many celebrations during the past days, the latest of which was the celebration of the UAE Flag Day, which falls on November 3, and during the previous days, many celebrations of different countries celebrated their national days during their participation in the exhibition.