Expo 2020 Dubai: Piyush Goyal to inaugurate Indian pavilion

Abu Dhabi: From India, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday.

As the clock ticks down, few hours are left for the star-studded opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is said to be the biggest event of the year. 190 countries around the world are partaking in the event, and the India Pavilion will be the largest participant.

India Pavilion will show the emergence of a new India to the world, while India is celebrating the seventy-fifth anniversary of its independence during the global campaign “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav”. It is said to be a powerful platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and massive growth opportunities for the next six months.

Fifteen Indian states and nine ministries from India will be participating. The fifteen Indian states in question are Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana. These states will exhibit their culture, food, and business opportunities as a representation of the sub-continent culture.

Ministries participating such as the ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of tourism, department of promotion of industry and internal trade, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, department of space, ministry of renewable energy, department of pharmaceuticals and ministry of textiles.

Expo 2020 Dubai, was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is less than 24-hours to go for the much-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai mega-event to roll out the red-carpet for a spectacular 6 months—182 days from October 1.

The opening ceremony will take place across the country and live-streaming for the same will be available from anywhere. (Here’s how to watch the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony)