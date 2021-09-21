Expo 2020 Dubai releases official song-‘This is our time’

Abu Dhabi: With less than ten-days before its opening, the world’s largest cultural event Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday released its official song titled ‘This is our Time’ which is sung by Emirati singers Hussain Al Jasmi and Almas, and Lebanese American singer Maysa Qaraa.

According to a statement, the song “celebrates the UAE’s culture, future and brings together nations from around the world, while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through the universal language of music”.

The opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 30, at 7:30 pm, UAE time, which will be broadcast around the world.

The English and Arabic language song is now available on YouTube.

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to begin on October 1, and is the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured of an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022. The event is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.