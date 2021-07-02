Expo 2020 Dubai tickets to go on sale worldwide from July 18

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai government on Thursday announced the worldwide sale of tickets for Expo 2020 Dubai, the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East, from July 18 onwards.

Visitors are promised an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022, and is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

Expo 2020 has announced three types of tickets:

One-day tickets are 95 dirhams (1,936 Indian Rupee); Multi-day tickets, which offer unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 (3,974 INR), while season tickets with unlimited entry for the full six months of Expo 2020 are priced at Dh495 (10,088 INR).

Children under the age of 18 and students with a valid ID from any academic institution in the world will get free entry.

Free tickets will also be available for people of determination, with their companion getting a 50 percent discount, while visitors aged 60 and over can enter for free as well.

Reem Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said in a media briefing on Thursday, “The scale and diversity of what Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer is remarkable, and testifies to the commitment, perseverance and collaborative spirit of each and veryone has done so.”

“Excitement is building, and we are ready to welcome everyone to an unmissable six-month celebration, the likes of which the world has yet to experience. No two days at Expo will be the same, and with so much on offer, every guest will be inspired to visit as many times as possible, to witness the collaborative power of innovation and collaboration, and to join the making of a new world,” he said.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced free vaccinations for all Expo 2020 Dubai participants and their employees.

The UAE will host the event in light of strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on sale online from July 18 on expo2020dubai.com. It will also be available through more than 2,500 authorized ticket sellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from more than 100 markets around the world.



