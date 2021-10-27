Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed visits Palestine pavilion

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited the Palestine pavilion among other pavilions during his tour at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Dubai’s ruler took to Twitter and wrote, “I was honoured to visit the Palestinian pavilion at Dubai 2020 Expo where Palestinian culture, history and holy sites were present.”

“When Palestine is present, beauty is present and history writes its presence,” he added.

Bin Maktoum toured the Palestine section and acquainted himself with the traditional and modern Palestinian industries, in addition to viewing the tourist sites in Palestine and investment opportunities.

Visitors to the pavilion will walk across a floor that is a replica of the streets of Palestine. Markets and illustrations of famous urban landmarks dot the walls of the colorful pavilion.

Photo: DMO/Twitter

These include the historic Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and the Church of the Nativity, a church located in Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Several interactive platforms, giving a glimpse into the history of Palestine, have been strategically placed in the pavilion.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also visited the pavilions of Turkey, Emirates, Maldives, Sweden, Lithuania, Seychelles, Russian, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and America at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed visit to other pavilions

Turkey pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Emirates pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Maldives pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Lithuania and Sweden pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Seychelles and Montenegro pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Saudi pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Russia Pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Kuwait pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Oman pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

Kazakhstan pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

America pavilion. Photo: HHShkMohd/Twitter

The Expo – the first to be held in the Middle East – officially opened its doors on October 1, with more than 25 million visits to the site expected during the six-month extravaganza. The number of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to pass the one million mark in a matter of days, an Expo official said Sunday.

A total of 771,477 visits were recorded at the mega event between October 1 to 17. The world’s fair, which spans more than four square kilometres, has welcomed more than 175 nationalities since its opening week.