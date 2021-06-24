Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE ruler announces the 100-day countdown

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Wednesday announced the start of the countdown to the last hundred days before the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East.

“100 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event. 100 days to go for the gathering of 192 nations in Dubai in the biggest global event since the outset of the pandemic. 50,000 employees have set up 192 pavilions & 30,000 volunteers are set for the mega event,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a space for the largest and most comprehensive cultural and knowledge exchange in the world. It will pave the roadmap for key economic, development, and cultural trends of the post-Covid-19 era,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Also, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the armed forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed took to Twitter and wrote, “As the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai begins, we are humbled to be hosting this historic event at such an important time. Under the guidance of HH Mohammed bin Rashid, this event promises to be a timely forum for dialogue and an important milestone on the road to recovery.”

The World’s fair has been postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have promised visitors an “experience worth waiting for”. It is scheduled to begin on October 1 and is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

The UAE will host the event in light of strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced free vaccinations for all Expo 2020 Dubai participants and their employees.

While vaccination will be mandatory for the fair’s workforce, it is encouraged, but not enforced, for visitors and tourists.

Burj Khalifa lights up to mark 100 days to the event

Marking 100 days to go until the whole world gathers in one place, Expo 2020 Dubai used advanced projection and display technology to light Al Wasl Dome, Burj Khalifa.

With the excitement of the world’s first Expo in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, more than 250 laser projectors illuminated the world’s largest 360-degree viewing surface to a stunning effect.

From October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 invites visitors from all over the planet to join the making of a new world during a six-month celebration of human ingenuity, innovation, progress and culture.