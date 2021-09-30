Expo 2020 Dubai: World’s greatest show begins with Azan

Abu Dhabi: The star-studded opening ceremony of the Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday began with the sound of Azan – (Islamic) a call to prayer. Little girls wearing traditional dress also welcomed one and all to the opening ceremony.

Amazing show happening inside #Expo2020Dubai, but outside is equally amazing in my opinion @TheNationalNews pic.twitter.com/62cxwjJn9R — Cody Sigel Combs (@CodyCombsNEWS) September 30, 2021

“Esteemed guests welcome to the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai…” With those words translated in different languages, the event begins, bright lights shine through the dome of Al Wasl Plaza as Emirates air hostesses greet the world in different languages.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and vice-president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived at the opening ceremony. Other UAE leaders Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took their seats to watch the opening ceremony of the world’s supposed greatest show.

The flag ceremony of 190-plus participant countries commences in a moving display layered followed by Saudi singer Mohamed Abdo performing, known as the art of the Arabs.

Emirati artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 30.

A truly mesmerising performance from Mohamed Abdo and Angélique Kidjo



#Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/ruiJHdjP5P — Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) September 30, 2021

The Expo Song “This is Our Time” by Emirati singers Hussain Al Jasmi and Almas, and Lebanese American singer Maysa Qaraa began, with children holding the Expo 2020 Dubai flag and running around the guests. The children pass the flag to one another.

From left to right: Almas, Hussain Al Jassmi and Mayssa Karaa

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening. “Today, we witness together, a new beginning, as we inaugurate Expo 2020,” he said.

حمدان بن محمد: اليوم يلتقي العالم بأسره على أرض دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة … واليوم نشهد معاً انطلاقة جديدة، نفتتح على بركة الله إكسبو 2020 دبي والله ولي التوفيق. @expo2020dubai pic.twitter.com/yyeaEE648j — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 30, 2021

Half an hour before the opening ceremony, Dubai government senior officials were seen heading to the Expo site, taking the metro to attend the highly-anticipated opening ceremony, Dubai Media office tweeted.

.@arrahman’s all-women ensemble Firdaus Orchestra is performing at the opening ceremony. And they have been brilliant. #Expo2020Dubai pic.twitter.com/AZiqtJFYxu — Sameer Hashmi (@sameerhashmi) September 30, 2021

Dubai Government senior officials heading to the @Expo2020Dubai site, taking the metro to attend the highly-anticipated opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BC9Ulh2P6w — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 30, 2021

The Expo echoes across the country, people have gathered around the big screens which set up at the city walk arena.

New Yorkers can catch Expo 2020 Dubai’s spectacular opening ceremony live tonight. The star-studded ceremony is shown live on the giant screens of Times Square.

Expo 2020 Dubai, was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is less than 10-hours to go for the much-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai mega-event to roll out the red-carpet for a spectacular 6 months—182 days from October 1.