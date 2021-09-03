Expo 2020 Dubai: World’s largest Holy Quran to be presented

Abu Dhabi: The world’s largest Holy Quran by an award-winning Pakistani artist will be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to begin on October 1.

The award-winning artist Shahid Rassam—is a former United Arab Emirates (UAE) ex-pat, who once won the Al Ain University artist of the year award in 2000.

The Quran is said to be the first of its kind masterpiece in the last 1400 years of Islamic history. It will be made on a canvas with an aluminum and gold-plated script, which varies from most traditional copies of the Quran which were inscribed on either paper, cloth or leather.

The artist previously inscribed the 99 Names of Allah with similar aluminum and gold-plated script. Rassam had started this project five years ago and will present part of his project at the six-month Dubai Expo 2020.

“Excluding the frame, the size of the Holy Qur’an is 8.5 feet long and 6.5 feet wide. It will contain 150 words on one page. The total number of pages is 550,” Rassam told Khaleej Times.

The Expo 2020 was supposed to go live last October, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expo 2020 Dubai, is the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022, as it is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

The UAE will host the event in light of strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.